Watch Steve Gunn Perform 'Vagabond' On The Streets Of London

London's Cecil Court has plenty of history.

Built in the Victorian era, it was formerly known as 'Flicker Alley' as it became an early hub for European cinema.

Now mainly populated by antique and esoteric book shops, Steve Gunn recently paid the street a visit, armed with his guitar.

Excellent new album 'The Unseen In Between' is out now, so the guitarist decided to play his song 'Vagabond' for passers by.

Later retreating to the quiet aisle of a friendly bookshop, it's a pretty cool clip, getting straight to the heart of the song.

Tune in now.

Catch Steve Gunn at the following shows:

April

5 London Oslo

6 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

7 Leeds The Brudenell Social Club

8 Manchester Deaf Institute

