Watch St. Vincent Fronting Nirvana

St. Vincent linked with former members of Nirvana for a special charity show at the weekend.

Dave Grohl helmed the performance, bringing together fellow Nirvana alumni Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

The band performed a five song set at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven is Rock and Roll gala, with Beck and St. Vincent fronting the ensemble.

Dave Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet sang 'Heart-Shaped Box', with the set list containing 'Lithium', 'In Bloom', and 'Been A Son'.

Closing the set with a cover of 'The Man Who Sold The World' - recorded for their 'MTV Unplugged Live In New York' set - Novoselic told the crowd that they “couldn't resist the temptation” of the re-union show.

Check out some fan footage below.

