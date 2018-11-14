Watch: St. Vincent Covers Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day'

St. Vincent released her new 'MASSEDUCATION' album recently, a piano based re-working of her 'MASSEDUCTION' project.

A tender, sparse re-telling of some ambitious pop songs, the record featured the piano skills of collaborator Thomas Bartlett.

Recently playing a London show, St. Vincent took this duo performance to Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, and threw in a few surprises.

Covering Lou Reed's 'Perfect Day', her luxurious yet tender vocal is augmented by those endlessly fascinating chords.

It's touching, and finds Annie Clark locating fresh space in such a well-worn song. Tune in now.

