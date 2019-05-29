Watch St. Vincent Cover A Joni Mitchell Classic

New footage has emerged of St. Vincent performing Joni Mitchell classic 'Coyote'.

The performance took place at Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love in Texas, an event close to Annie Clark's heart.

Having performed several times in the past at the event, she couldn't resist a surprise, unannounced set this time round.

Annie Clark decided to join Houston musician Robert Ellis during his tribute to the late Boyd Elder, an artist who had collaborated on several St. Vincent releases.

Using a lyric sheet, she performed a graceful, moving, stately rendition of Joni Mitchell's 'Hejira' classic 'Coyote'.

Watch fan footage below.

