Watch Sophie Ellis-Bextor Cover Kate Bush

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared a special Hallowe'en inspired take on Kate Bush classic 'Wuthering Heights'.

A master of timing, Sophie Ellis-Bextor kept us all entertained during the country's initial Spring lockdown with her home discos.

Remarkably, with Lockdown 2 The Sequel racing down upon England, she's won our hearts all over again.

New album 'Songs From The Kitchen Disco' is out on November 13th, and to celebrate Hallowe'en the singer (and her family) decked out their kitchen as an undead lair.

Covering some classics of the season on IG Live, she has shared her cover of 'Wuthering Heights' in full.

As she puts it: "Just a usual story of a ghost trying to persuade her old lover to let her in through the window..."

From our Halloween kitchen disco after party - just a usual story of a ghost trying to persuade her old lover to let her in through the window, here’s Wuthering Heights pic.twitter.com/LRv9X44ds5 — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) November 1, 2020

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.