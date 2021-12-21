Watch Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Play Some Festive Favourites

Smashing Pumpkins force Billy Corgan played an intimate Christmas show over the weekend in memory of his father.

Billy Corgan's father passed away last week, with the songwriter confirming the news in a simple message to fans.

In the video tribute, Billy Corgan saluted the impact of his father, before adding "the show goes on..."

He said: “The show goes on, that’s what my father believed in. My father had his own struggles with music and had a very complicated and oftentimes bitter relationship with the music business. He assumed that I would have the same.” Billy Corgan said: “It all started with him, watching him play in basements and at sound checks and empty stinking bars.”

The same evening - December 18th - Billy Corgan played an intimate set at Madam Zuzu's, the vegan cake shop he owns along with his family in Chicago.

As part of an annual tradition Billy Corgan - together with his partner Chloe Mendel and their two children - played a short set, matching festive favourite ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’ against two new unreleased original festive songs, titled ‘Evergreen’ and ‘The Magi and the Shiny Bright’.

