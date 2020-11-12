Watch slowthai Cover The Verve's 'The Drugs Don't Work'

slowthai has shared his take on The Verve's evergreen indie anthem 'The Drugs Don't Work'.

Part of the Wigan band's imperial phase, 'The Drugs Don't Work' is a sombre reflection on illness and loss, matching exquisite strings against one of Richard Ashcroft's finest ever vocals.

slowthai is clearly a fan, and opted to cover the song for Annie Mac's Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1, taking it in a fresh direction.

He's obviously worked on his singing voice, while the one off live ensemble borrows the saxophonist from black country, new road and Taylor from Jockstrap on keys.

The results have divided fans, however - although this take from YouTube made us chuckle...

"UK music comment sections always stink of boomer energy."

Check it out below.

