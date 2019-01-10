Watch Sleaford Mods Perform In Their Toilet

Sleaford Mods singer Jason Williamson took part in the #ClashCares x WaterAid bathroom sessions over the weekend.

The group recently released the compilation 'All That Glue' on Rough Trade, collecting some rarities and hard-to-get recordings.

A neat history lesson, the band were forced to pause their touring ambitions due to COVID-19.

Jason Williamson has kept busy with his Instagram baking activities, and the frontman took part in our bathroom sessions series.

The #ClashCares x WaterAid project invites artists to record a live session in their bathroom - so this is Sleaford Mods performing in an actual toilet.

A short but intense set from Jason Williamson, you can re-visit it below.

