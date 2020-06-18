Watch Shame, Mel B In Conversation

Shame have posted a new video of the band in conversation with Spice Girl icon Mel B.

The band have launched the video series Shamestation, featuring the London based group hosting long form conversations.

The latest instalment is part of Love Record Stores Day - which took place on June 20th - and features a true pop icon.

Mel B is one fifth of the Spice Girls , and her caustic wit and outspoken opinions make for interesting viewing.

Plus, it's just a neat crossover, one that takes Shame right out of their comfort zone.

Check it out below.

