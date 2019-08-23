Watch Rihanna's Speech As She Picks Up The President's Award

Rihanna picked up the President's Award at the annual NAACP Image Awards.

The pop icon picked up the trophy at the 51st annual ceremony, held at the Pasadena Convention Center over the weekend.

Honoured for her philanthropy, Rihanna accepted the prize and used her speech to urge for unity as the key accelerator in societal change.

She said: “Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done.”

Rihanna added: “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I can’t emphasise that enough. We can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in.”

“The ‘If it’s your problem, it’s not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s problem.’ ‘It’s a black people problem.’ ‘It’s a poor people problem.’”

Watch the speech below.

Prepare to be moved!… Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

Rihanna is currently working on new material, with Pharrell joining her in the studio.

