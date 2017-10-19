Watch: Radiohead Perform 'Spectre' For The First Time Ever

Radiohead have kicked off their North American tour with a few surprises.

Playing Chicago's United Center, the first night brought the first performance of 'Pablo Honey' song 'Blow Out' for over a decade.

The second night included the band's first full performance of 'Spectre', the song written for - and rejected by - the Bond film of the same name.

Thom Yorke has included the song in his recent solo sets, but this represents the first full in-concert band performance of the song.

Some fan footage has emerged online - check it out below.

