Watch Queen's Brian May Jam With Matt Lucas On 'Thank You Baked Potato'

Matt Lucas has shared an unusual performance of 'Thank You Baked Potato'.

The song was initially penned for an episode of Shooting Stars, where the comedian's character George Dawes would normally perform a musical number.

'Thank You Baked Potato' was rejigged for our national self-isolation, and has become an unlikely viral smash.

Now Matt Lucas has shared a brand new performance, accompanied by Queen guitarist and fully qualified astrophysicist Brian May.

All proceeds from the release of 'Thank You Baked Potato' will be donated to FeedNHS, a new campaign created by Lucas, actor Damian Lewis and his wife Helen McCroy.

