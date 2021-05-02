Watch Phoebe Bridgers Smash Her Guitar On SNL

Phoebe Bridgers smashed her guitar on Saturday Night Live last night (February 6th).

The songwriter made an appearance on the late night staple, which was hosted by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.

Phoebe Bridgers performed two songs from her much-praised album 'Punisher', breezing through 'Kyoto' and 'I Know The End'.

Her beautiful outfit seemed to reference Phoebe's trademark skeleton onesie, and she embarked on some auto-destructive guitar demolition at the end.

A comment on the vacuity of rock's hollow historic gestures? An attempt to exorcise the tensions that have dogged the opening weeks of 2021?

Or just, kinda... funny?

Watch the clips below.

