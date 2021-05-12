Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo In Conversation

Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo went in conversation for Austin City Limits over the weekend.

The songwriters both performed at Austin City Limits back in October, gracing the stage at the Moody Theater in the Texan city.

Sadly, the shows were a few days apart, so the duo agreed to go in conversation for the festival, catching up over the weekend.

Discussing touring life, their respective riders, and more, it's a fun watch, with Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo also hitting each other up on IG Live to promote the episode.

Phoebe Bridgers recently shared a new festive hymn - her take on Tom Waits' 2004 cut 'Day After Tomorrow'.

Check out their conversations below.