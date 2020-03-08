Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett Cover Gillian Welch

Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett have teamed up to cover Gillian Welch's 'Everything Is Free'.

The collaboration was pieced together for Newport Folk Festival, which switched to an online edition in light of the pandemic.

Recruiting some special performances, the festival managed to get Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett to work together.

Using the internet, Courtney Barnett beamed in from Melbourne, while the LA bound Phoebe Bridgers was on hand to add vocals.

It's a neat version, too, subtle in its execution while feeling confident to shift away from the storied original.

Tune in now.

Phoebe Bridgers released her wonderful album 'Punisher' earlier this year - check out our review HERE.

