Watch Paul McCartney's Glastonbury 2022 Set In Full

Paul McCartney's set from Glastonbury is now up online in full.

The headline performance took social media by storm, with the Beatles icon raiding his archive for a special set.

Dropping in some rarities along the way, the set list moved from the Quarrymen - Lennon and McCartney's pre-Beatles venture - through to his most recent album, 'McCartney III'.

Dave Grohl appeared onstage, an emotional moment for the Foo Fighters legend who embarked on his first public performance since the loss of Taylor Hawkins.

Bruce Springsteen was also invited to Worthy Farm, joining Macca for his own 'Glory Days' and a breakneck run through 'I Saw Her Standing There'.

Now online in full, you can catch the set on iPlayer.

- - -