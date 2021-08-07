Watch Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin Discuss The Beatles

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin sit down together to discuss music in this trailer for incoming docu-series McCartney 3,2,1.

The two take part in the incoming Hulu six-parter , in which the music legends discuss music, creativity, and each other's work.

Kicking off on July 16th, a trailer for the series has been shared online, and it opens with McCartney offering some Beatles revelations.

Beginning with 'Come Together' it then dips into the band's roots, with Rick Rubin audibly amazed at the anecdotes.

The synopsis for McCartney 3,2,1 explains...

“In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, the documentary gives a front-row seat to Paul and Rick in an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives...”

There's a lot more to come, too - check out the trailer below.

McCartney 3,2,1 opens on July 16th.

- - -