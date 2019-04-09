Watch Noname And Boots Riley In Conversation

Noname and Boots Riley took part in a special 'in conversation' live stream for Haymarket Books last night (June 15th).

The publishers hosted the event - part of This Is An Uprising! - with the conversation taking a free-flowing structure.

Live streamed via eventbrite , it was then uploaded to YouTube and makes for fascinating viewing, with Noname holding cishet men to task over trans rights.

A broad, in-depth Q&A, you can check it out below.

