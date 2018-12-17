Watch Nick Cave Perform Daniel Johnston's 'Devil Town'

Nick Cave performed Daniel Johnston's 'Devil Town' over the weekend as a tribute to the American outsider artist.

Daniel Johnston passed away last week, leaving behind him a formidable catalogue of deeply individual songwriting.

Held in high esteem by fellow artists, it seems that Nick Cave was touched by Daniel Johnston's life and work.

Opening his Conversations With... tour in Washington D.C., a fan was quick to ask if the Australian born artist has been a fan.

Confirming that he was, Nick Cave sang an a capella rendition of 'Devil Town' - the opening song on Daniel Johnston's '1990' album - which was filmed by fans.

Check out some footage below.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will release new album 'Ghosteen' on October 5th.

