Watch Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds Movie Distant Sky For Free

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have shared their concert film Distant Sky in full.

The film was shot in Copenhagen, and captures a remarkable evening in the company of Nick Cave & Co.

Beautifully shot, it initially aired as part of a global cinema event, before being commercially released.

Now in light of the Christmas season Saint Nick has added Distant Sky to YouTube to fans can watch it for free.

I’ve been getting many letters on The Red Hand Files asking about access to the Distant Sky Live in Copenhagen movie.

Here it is! With Love at Christmas, Nick https://t.co/F1iu9LH43B — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) December 24, 2019

