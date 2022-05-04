Watch New Trailer For Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols Biopic

The first trailer for Danny Boyle's upcoming Sex Pistols biopic has gone live.

The new six-part series charts the rise and implosion of the punk godfathers, who lit up British music before disintegrating.

The series has faced no end of troubles, including threats of legal action from original frontman John Lydon.

Based on the memoir of guitarist Steve Jones, Craig Pearce wrote the series, with Danny Boyle directing.

The first trailer is online now, and it's immediately caused a divisive reaction; some viewers enjoyed it, while one wag says it "looks like Hollyoaks does the Pistols..."

Johnny Rotten (Anson Boon) and Sid Vicious (Louis Partridge) both feature in the trailer, while Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays much-loved punk figure Jordan, who died yesterday.

Watch the trailer below.

Pistol hits Hula on May 31st.

