Watch New Billie Eilish Short Film Not My Responsibility

Billie Eilish has shared new short film Not My Responsibility.

The film was initially included in live performances, gaining its premiere on the Where Do We Go? world tour in Miami.

With live performances halted, Billie has placed the film online for fans to watch.

It's a powerful meditation on self-worth, and tackles body shaming in the media and broader society.

During the film, Billie asks: "The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?"

"You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me - but I feel you watching."

