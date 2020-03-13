Watch Neville Staple Discuss The Empowering Impact Of Trojan Records

Trojan Records was more than just a label.

A stamp of quality for an entire generation, it helped to bring people together at a time when certain political leaders were intent on pulling us apart.

Its peerless music became a lens to view the world through, with white teenagers gaining an insight into the culture their Afro-Caribbean neighbours took to their new homes.

Blasting reggae into the charts, Trojan changed the game for British music, altering the DNA of the Top 40 for decades to come.

Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records is a documentary that tells the full story of that iconic label, earning widespread acclaim on its initial release.

Earning a full DVD and BluRay release, it's packed with golden moments, something worth watching over and over again.

In this clip, Neville Staple - The Specials, Fun Boy Three - discusses the impact that Trojan Records had on him and his friends, and his pride at watching black and white kids bond over a reggae fixation.

Packed with timeless tunes and tasty knitwear, this clip dips into soundsystem culture, and reveals some surprising legacies.

Directed by Grammy winner Nicolas Jack Davies, you can check out the clip below.

Fancy owning a copy of Rudeboy: The Story of Trojan Records? Order it HERE.

