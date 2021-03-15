Watch Muttering Perform A Special Live Version Of 'Good Luck'

Muttering stem from London's DIY communities, a group who grapple with the opportunities their own labours can offer.

Debut EP 'Don't Think About It' is blessed with some incredible songwriting, with the open, lucid, and emotive lyricism set to some finely contoured melodies.

Out on April 9th, it was recorded at the Bookhouse, the London studio set up by Muttering's Tom Hill.

The band returned to the studio for this beautiful live session, an evocative performance of EP highlight 'Good Luck'.

A one take performance, it's as close to a Muttering live show we'll get for some time, and the band make the most of it.

A riveting brush with heartbreak, 'Good Luck' is a song about facing up to the worst. Muttering comment...

"What if the worst predictions did come true? What if all of them were laid bare for us to see? No ifs or maybes. No ‘well someone will come up with something’. Would you think it was so crazy to have believed this would happen all along? How would these ideas be addressed if the people who had the biggest platforms stood up for something important and tried to help the people that they rode on, rather than hindering them?"

Tune in now.

