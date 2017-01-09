Watch: Mumford & Sons Cover Radiohead's 'All I Need'

Mumford & Sons treated fans at Newport Folk Festival to a swift Radiohead cover at the weekend.

The band are currently in the middle of a batch of festival shows, and dropped past the iconic Newport Folk Festival in the United States.

Throwing a few surprises in alongside old favourites, Mumford & Sons invited Phoebe Bridgers onstage for a special cover version.

Playing Radiohead's 'All I Need' is a sincere, rootsy take on the 'In Rainbows' favourite.

Tune in now.

Mumford & Sons w/ Phoebe Bridgers covering All I Need by Radiohead.#newportfolkfest pic.twitter.com/lsdotSwmrd — Keith (@keithward1213) July 29, 2018

For tickets to the latest Mumford & Sons shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.