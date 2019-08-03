Watch Mumford & Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails' 'Hurt'

Mumford & Sons covered 'Hurt' by Nine Inch Nails during an American show over the weekend.

The band were playing Cleveland - Trent Reznor's home city - and decided to pay tribute to the industrial godhead.

Nine Inch Nails' seminal album 'The Downward Spiral' celebrated its 25th anniversary this week, and this perhaps prompted the tribute.

Performed live, it's perhaps more in line with the Johnny Cash version, and certainly doesn't match the visceral, heroin-soaked performance on Trent Reznor's original.

That said, it's certainly a talking point - tune in below.

