Watch Mica Levi Perform With New Project CURL

Mica Levi recently unveiled plans for a new group project, with CURL finding the composer uniting with Coby Sey and some special guests.

The project's debut performance was part of the recent Late Junction festival in London, a thrilling cross-section of left field music from the UK and beyond.

Now footage of CURL's performance has made its way online, a riveting watch that exposes some exceptional new ideas.

'Out Of Whack' is reminiscent of previous aspects of Mica Levi's work - notably some parts of Micachu & The Shapes - but Coby Sey's involvement pushes it out of this space, and into somewhere quite new.

Online now, you can check out two more performances HERE.

Late Junction - Late Junction Festival - CURL - BBC Sounds Catch up on your favourite BBC radio show from your favourite DJ right here, whenever you like. Listen without limits with BBC Sounds.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.