Watch Metallica Cover The Stone Roses' 'I Wanna Be Adored'

Metallica have a pretty close relationship with Manchester.

The thrash overlords adore the city's music, and previously covered the Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.

So when Metallica returned to Manchester on Tuesday - June 18th - fans expected something special.

At one point during the show Kirk Hammett and bassist Rob Trujillo occupied a second stage, performing a version of 'I Wanna Be Adored' by The Stone Roses.

Rob Trujillo is on vocals, and... well, it would have been pretty special if you were there, put it that way.

Fan footage has emerged online, and you can check it out below.

Metallica play Twickenham Stadium in London tonight (June 20th).

