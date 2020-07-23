Watch Mark E. Smith Reading The Football Results

Fans are remembering The Fall's iconic leader Mark E. Smith.

The singer, lyricist, and iconoclast passed away three years ago today - January 24th - producing some of his best work right up until the end.

With a new generation of bands citing The Fall as an influence, his work had earned a fresh place within the broader consciousness.

Shortly after news of his passing was confirmed, Clash wrote:

It's difficult not to be shaken by the news of his passing, as some things you really do take for granted; after all, in the back of your mind I think you believe there's always going to be a new Fall LP round the corner? Yet as always, celebration not despair is most necessary, we should be celebrating the life and work of one of England's greatest ever poets, a man whose influence stretches far beyond the remits of simply music.

With fans remembering the Manchester artist on social media, we've decided to re-share Mark E. Smith's unforgettable stint reading out the football results for BBC One.

"Charlton Athletic... one-ah..."

