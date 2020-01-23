Watch Marika Hackman Perform Elliott Smith's 'Between The Bars'

Marika Hackman has shared a cover of Elliott Smith's 'Between The Bars'.

The songwriter recently shared her self-produced album 'Covers', featuring new renditions of material dear to her heart.

Out now, ‘Covers’ is a warm, tender dig into her roots, and it comes accompanied by a neat new performance clip.

Shot in an empty swimming pool, Marika Hackman breezes through 'Between The Bars', one of Elliott Smith's most iconic tracks.

Finding new depths of emotion in the song, she's backed by a full band, making this the closest thing to seeing her live that we've actually got right now.

Marika comments...

“Out of everything on this record, I kept 'Between The Bars' closest to the original. On the Any Human Friend tours in 2019, I started playing it in the set - I hope you like this version from the livestream. I just wanted to do a really good performance of it, more like an homage than a cover.”

Watch it now.

