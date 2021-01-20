Watch Lady Gaga Perform At Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady Gaga performed 'The Star Spangled Banner' at Joe Biden's inauguration earlier today (January 20th).

The two go back a long way, having previously worked on charitable outreach projects during the politician's time as Vice President.

Lady Gaga was immediately invited to the inauguration, which saw Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take their positions at the pinnacle of Stateside government.

Dressed in a stunning gown with a gold dove - a universal symbol for peace - she was charged with singing 'The Star Spangled Banner'.

An oft-covered piece of American culture, she rose to the occasion to cement her role in a historic day.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.