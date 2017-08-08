Watch Kraftwerk Perform 'Spacelab' With An Actual Astronaut

Kraftwerk performed a very special version of 'Spacelab' at the weekend - duetting with German astronaut Alexander Gerst.

Gerst is currently based on the International Space Station, but thanks to a satellite link up was able to collaborate with the legendary group.

Kraftwerk - led by co-founder Ralf Hütter - performed 'Spacelab' in Stuttgart, with the astronaut joining in from space.

It's a pretty incredible feat, with Gerst commenting: “The ISS is a Man-Machine, the most complex and valuable machine humankind has ever built”.

Of course, this isn't the first space-related concert: Back in 2013 Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield recorded a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Space Oddity’ before taking part in a duet with Barenaked Ladies.

Watch Kraftwerk and Alexander Gerst perform below.

