Watch KOKOROKO Cover William Onyeabor's 'Body And Soul'

KOKOROKO have shared a new Apple Music Home session.

The group have recorded a version of 'Something's Going On', a special performance flecked with summer sunshine.

In a neat twist, they've also laid down a cover, dipping into the songbook of a formative influence.

Nigerian artist William Onyeabor recored a catalogue of startling creativity, before disappearing to become a myth.

Rediscovered for a new audience, KOKOROKO cite the West African artist as a key element in their evolution, and pay homage with this cover.

'Body and Soul' ripples with joy, affording KOKOROKO space to explore the song to its fullest potential.

Trumpeter-vocalist Sheila Maurice-Grey tells Apple Music:

‘Body and Soul’ is such a classic for us. We wanted to share a version with you and put a spin on it. It was just energy. We just got in the room and vibed to the song.

Tune in below.