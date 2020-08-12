Watch Kim Gordon, J Mascis, And Fred Armisen Perform A New Song

Kim Gordon, J Mascis and Fred Armisen performed a new song together over the weekend.

The set took place as part of Seattle Children’s Hospital benefit show SMooCH, a live-stream event with a stellar cast.

It's quite a thrill, too - watching back, you can check out performances from Angel Olsen, Ben Gibbard, clipping, and even Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie.

Kim Gordon, J Mascis, and Fred Armisen unite, performing a brand new piece, titled 'Abstract Blues'.

Re-visit the performance at 6:57 below.

