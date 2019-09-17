Watch Kim Gordon Endorse Bernie Sanders In This Bizarre Ad

Kim Gordon has shared a whimsical new advert in favour of Bernie Sanders.

The underground icon has been busy campaigning on behalf of the Presidential nominee, using social media to share the message.

Now Kim Gordon has posted a full campaign advert, delivered with the phrase: "What's cooking, America?"

Delivering a recipe for social change, it's a tongue-in-cheek encapsulation of the 'norm-core' aesthetic that surrounded 2019's solo project 'No Home Record'.

Watch the clip below.

