Watch: Kanye West Performs On Saturday Night Live

Kanye West performed two songs on Saturday Night Live last night (September 29th).

The rapper was due to release new album 'Yandhi' last night, but - curiously - no new material was forthcoming.

Confirming a name change to Ye, the hip-hop icon instead chose to perform two songs on Saturday Night Live.

Performing 'We Love It' alongside Teyana Taylor, Ye was then joined by Lil Pump and Adele Givens for 'I Love It' - and the rapper was dressed as a bottle of Perrier.

Check out both performances below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.