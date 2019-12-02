Watch Junodream Breeze Through New Single 'Isn't It Lovely (To Be Alone)'

London's Junodream recently returned with a new EP, their second blast of fresh material.

Indie songwriting with pop inflections, the band aired the material with a packed out headline show in South London last month.

New EP ‘Isn’t It Lovely (To Be Alone)’ is out now, and the title track is perhaps one of their most potent moments yet.

Junodream explain: “The track is about a failed relationship in free-fall. It’s centred round a sordid night out where things break down, hidden tensions come out the woodwork and you just want to go home”.

The band recorded an intimate live take on the song, finding fresh light and subdued nuance within the songwriting.

‘Isn’t It Lovely (To Be Alone)’ is driven forward, its melodic inflections twisting and turning in a new way.

Tune in now.

Catch Junodream at London's Moth Club on April 8th.

