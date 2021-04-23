Watch Julian Casablancas Interview Noam Chomsky

Julian Casablancas has shared a full interview with Noam Chomsky.

The Strokes frontman is outspoken in his political beliefs - indeed, he wrote a full album about it with The Voidz - and recently launched an interview series called S.O.S. Earth Is A Mess.

Drafted in collaboration with Rolling Stones, previous guests have included journalist Chris Hedges, New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang and Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman.

The latest guest is noted political observer and activist Noam Chomsky, who is also renowned for his work as a theoretical linguist.

The two discuss American politics, the shifting nature of democracy in the United States, and the challenges faced by progressive activists.

Noam Chomsky appears throughout as a giant floating head - kinda like Gamesmaster in a way...

At the end, Julian Casablancas asks what Noam Chomsky would do if he was given a magic wand.

“If I had a magic wand, I would get people to understand… let’s take the environment, which is the most crucial issue we face,” he replied. “You can’t overestimate: we have maybe a decade or two, that’s it, in which we can decide to get the heating of the environment under control. If we don’t do it, we’re finished.”

Tune in below.

Photo Credit: Rachel Lipsitz

- - -

