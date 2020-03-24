Watch Johnny Marr Give A Virtual Guitar Lesson

Johnny Marr has shared a virtual guitar lesson, teaching fans how to play a Smiths classic.

The guitarist enjoyed a stellar 2019, including a walk-on role at The Killers headline Glastonbury set, a solo box set, and some incredible headline shows.

Currently in lockdown, Johnny Marr was invited to take part in Fender’s Artist Check-Ins series.

Shooting a clip for the series, the guitarist walked fans through 'Headmaster Ritual' by The Smiths.

Delivered with his typical positivity, you can check out the clip below.

Photo Credit: Aldo Lloren

