Watch JFDR Perform This Spine-Tingling Version Of 'Falls (No Wonder)'

Icelandic talent JFDR seems to pour her entire soul into music.

Real name Jófríður Ákadóttir, her striking, solitary creativity pursues solitary paths, resulting in something rather magical.

New album 'New Dreams' is out now, with JFDR toasting its release with a special performance in Reykjavik.

Performing at Iðnó, she welcomed a camera crew down, capturing those moments for posterity.

We're able to share this clip of JFDR singing 'Falls (No Wonder)', a vivid encapsulation of her artistry.

Beatific, and highly emotive, the sharply defined use of melody is matched to her wonderful lyrical stance.

Tune in now.

'New Dreams' is out now.

