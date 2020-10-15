Watch JARV IS... Cover The Velvet Underground, The Fall At The Barbican

JARV IS... broadcast a special one off performance from London's Barbican over the weekend.

The band - led by Jarvis Cocker - released their debut album earlier this year, and it seemed to eerily predict our lockdown mindset.

The creativity hasn't stopped, however, with the ensemble deciding to perform their own interpretation / reaction to the Barbican's Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer exhibit.

Part of a season of streamed performances, JARV IS... rocked out, including some specially picked covers for the occasion.

Re-working classics from The Velvet Underground and - tantalisingly - The Fall, it's a raucous, no-holds-barred performance.

Missing live music? Us too, but this is a close as you can get...

Watch the performance back HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.