Watch James Blake Perform Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'

James Blake reinterpreted Nirvana's 'Come As You Are' during his latest Instagram performance.

The English songwriter has made a habit of these social media performances, broadcast from his home.

Matching his own stellar catalogue against some unusual covers, he's gone the extra mile to keep fans entertained during quarantine.

A fan invited James Blake to cover the Nirvana classic 'Come As You Are', asking him to play a "soft" rendition.

"Soft" is certainly the word on this hushed, Debussy-esque piano piece, one that subverts the chorus-drenched production of the original for something a little more raw.

An effective, poignant performance, it'll be interesting to see if James Blake will incorporate this in his IRL live sets once lockdown eases.

