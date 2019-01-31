Watch Jacob Rees-Mogg Perform Pulp's 'Common People'

Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the most polarising politicians in the UK right now.

To his supporters, he's standing up for British business, and for the British way of politics.

To everyone else, though, he's simply a dangerous right wing opportunist in a silly outfit.

The team at JOE Politics - no doubt inspired by Cassetteboy's antics - have decided to poke fun at the politician, and have crafted a video featuring Jacob Rees-Mogg 'performing' Pulp's incendiary single 'Common People'.

It's... bizarre. Truly bizarre. Equally, though, it's pretty well done, with Jacob Rees-Mogg's utterances about the common market transposed with Pulp's righteous Britpop.

A spot of satire amid the endless murk of Brexit, you can check it out below.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has a message for the Common People pic.twitter.com/2iT4936Ujn — JOE Politics (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 5, 2019

