Watch J Mascis Perform Live From Home

Dinosaur Jr frontman J Mascis performed from home as part of Third Man Records' new Public Access show.

The show was initially launched to mirror the late night anarchy fuelled by the golden age of America's public access rush.

A kind of ad hoc DIY service, public access was grasped by punk and other underground scenes, before finally succumbing to the ravages of time.

Switching to an 'At Home' formula, this overhauled Public Access format saw Third Man Records call on a number of friends.

J Mascis took part, with his flowing grey locks utterly distinctive during his short, snappy performance.

Elsewhere, you can find performances from Olivia Jean, Minutemen legend Mike Watt, Redd Kross, and a reading from Ben Myers.

Third Man co-founder Ben Swank said in a press statement:

“We’re attempting to capture the lunacy and creativity of this incredibly unique time and present it through an early MTV meets late-night UHF psychedelic experience. Join us, while we laugh through the tears in the rain… Fuck Trump!”

Check out the latest episode below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.