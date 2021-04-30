Watch J Mascis, Kevin Shields Discuss The Guitar Pedal

J Mascis, Kevin Shields and more discuss the art of the guitar pedal in a new documentary.

The Pedal Movie was pieced together by online guitar marketplace Reverb, and traces the evolution of the humble guitar pedal.

Opening with the accidental invention of the fuzz effects - famously developed by musicians slashing their amps with a razor - it moves through the wah-wah pedal, reverb, and more.

Some fantastic guitarists contribute to the new documentary, which is out now, including Dinosaur Jr. wizard J Mascis.

Kevin Shields also contributes, with the likes of Billy Corgan, Graham Coxon, Steve Albini, and more adding their two cents.

Watch a trailer for The Pedal Movie below.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.