Watch Iggy Pop's Video For Lou Reed-Inspired 'We Are The People'

Iggy Pop has released intense new visuals, to go with a track inspired by a poem written by the late Lou Reed.

The video sees Iggy looking straight to camera, reciting the words ‘We Are The People’, “We are the crystal gaze/Returned through the density and immensity of a berserk nation,” he states.

“We are the victims of the untold manifesto of the lack of depth.” "We are the people without land. We are the people without tradition. We are the people who do not know how to die peacefully and at ease.” The close-up recitation, and unflinching gaze of Iggy Pop is as transfixing as the lyrics are moving.

The words were taken from a 1970 poem written by Lou Reed, and the accompanying visuals released on 2nd March, which would have been the late icon’s 78th birthday. Despite being penned 50 years ago, the words rang true with Iggy Pop very much in contemporary terms.

“That totally resonated with me,” he recently told the BBC. “Like, ‘wham’, like ‘pow’. I thought, ‘My God, this is the country today as I understand it, or at least one legitimate portrayal of the country today.’ It really spoke to me.”

'We Are The People’ appears on his latest LP, ‘Free’, released last autumn. Check out the striking visuals and emotive track now.

