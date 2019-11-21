Watch IDLES Teach You How To Play 'Mr. Motivator'

IDLES have sat down to teach fans how to play their new single 'Mr. Motivator'.

The group's new single is out now, with the titular exercise guru acting as a cypher for their own message of self-worth and determination.

It's a bold return, one driven by those duelling guitar riffs, tapping into the band's potent live chemistry.

Now IDLES have sat down with Fender, shooting a short lockdown video tutorial on how to play the new single.

Broken down as part of Fender's Artist Check-In series, Mark Bowen and Lee Kiernan lead this play-along clip.

Tune in now.

