Watch IDLES Muse On The Importance Of Community

IDLES are the subject of a new film, tracing their rise and the sense of community that exists around the band.

Directed by Mark Archer, Don't Go Gentle: A film about IDLES is an intimate look into their world, matching astonishing live footage against fresh interviews.

Discussing their deep roots, and the friendships that make the band tick, IDLES have rarely been so open and honest on-screen.

A series of preview screenings with the film maker have been arranged, kicking off tonight (June 23rd) in Bristol.

Tickets for the screenings are on sale now , and to celebrate we're able to bring you a clip from the film.

The short excerpt opens with a wild live performance from IDLES, before the camera moves backstage.

The band discuss the importance of unity, and the self-supporting structures and relationships that come with the community that surrounds IDLES.

It's a revealing watch, and a reminder of their crisp live power.

Tune in now.

- - -