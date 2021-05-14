Watch Honeyfeet Discuss Their Return To Live Music At Manchester's Albert Hall

It's been a long 12 months for music fans.

The pandemic shut venues, it closed bars and clubs, and left many of us without a release, without a means of experiencing live music.

For musicians, it's been an incredibly fraught time, one laced with self-doubt and anxiety; unable to play live shows, many have been left divorced from their audience.

Manchester's Albert Hall is beginning to welcome back fans, and will host local cult legends Honeyfeet for the venue's first post-lockdown show.

Taking place on May 27th, An Evening With Honeyfeet presents the wild cowpunk outfit in a fresh setting, with the audience seated and socially distanced.

But they won't mind. In this video, Honeyfeet sit down with journalist John Robb to discuss the past 12 months, their new material, and what feelings will go through their mind during the show.

Check it out now.

Grab your tickets for Honeyfeet's show at Manchester's Albert Hall on May 27th - grab your tickets HERE.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.