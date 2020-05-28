Watch Hayley Williams Cover Massive Attack's 'Teardrop'

Hayley Williams has shared a special cover of Massive Attack's 'Teardrop'.

The Paramore singer and solo artist enjoyed a fruitful 2020, releasing a full studio album and sharing some special covers.

Taking part in The Ally Coalition's 7th Annual Talent Show, Hayley Williams joined a live stream that also included performances from Lana Del Rey, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Sleater-Kinney, Shamir, and more.

Hayley Williams opted to cover Massive Attack's 'Teardrop', stripping the song down to its emotional core.

Performing in a bathrobe, her hair in a towel, the singer is the very definition of relaxing-at-home, but it's still a devastating take on the 'Mezzanine' classic .

Tune in now.

